9th Circ. Says Rent-A-Center Can't Arbitrate Price-Gouge Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit declined Friday to revive Rent-A-Center Inc.'s arbitration bid in a putative class action claiming its prices were higher than California law allowed, finding that the rent-to-own company's arbitration agreement waived the right to seek public injunctive relief and is therefore unenforceable. In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge William A. Fletcher, the panel found the district court was correct to rule that part of the arbitration agreement is invalid under the California Supreme Court's 2017 decision in a case known as McGill v. Citibank NA. In that case, the state's high court held that contractual agreements...

