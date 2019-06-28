Partners Uses Old Mortality Rates For Annuities, Suit Says

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Partners Healthcare, the largest health care network in Massachusetts, uses a 60-year-old mortality table to calculate retirement benefits for some former employees, robbing them of thousands of dollars in defiance of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, according to a proposed class action in Boston federal court. Scott Belknap of Maine alleges in the suit filed late Friday that Partners has reduced the value of his annuity payments by over $10,000 because it uses a 1951 actuarial table that includes outdated assumptions. The table is used to determine the value of future payments for retirees who choose plans other than a...

