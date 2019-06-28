Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Partners Uses Old Mortality Rates For Annuities, Suit Says

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Partners Healthcare, the largest health care network in Massachusetts, uses a 60-year-old mortality table to calculate retirement benefits for some former employees, robbing them of thousands of dollars in defiance of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, according to a proposed class action in Boston federal court.

Scott Belknap of Maine alleges in the suit filed late Friday that Partners has reduced the value of his annuity payments by over $10,000 because it uses a 1951 actuarial table that includes outdated assumptions. The table is used to determine the value of future payments for retirees who choose plans other than a...

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

791(Labor: E.R.I.S.A.)

Date Filed

June 28, 2019

