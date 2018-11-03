Strip Club Gets 'Cookie-Cutter' FLSA Suit Nixed, For Now

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida strip club that criticized an exotic dancer's proposed wage class action as "cookie-cutter" won dismissal of the suit Friday, but a Florida federal judge gave the dancer two weeks to refile with more details about purported back wages she's owed. U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke granted Club Pink Champagne and Showgirls' motion to dismiss on Friday, finding that Kia Montgomery, a former exotic dancer at the club who says she never received compensation for work she performed there, failed to include in her Fair Labor Standards Act complaint the approximate number of hours and dates for which she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS