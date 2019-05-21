Climatologist Asks High Court Not To Block Defamation Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- High-profile climate scientist Michael E. Mann has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to ignore requests by two conservative publications that want the high court to consider halting Mann’s defamation suit launched after their writers called Mann “the Jerry Sandusky of climate science.” In a Friday brief opposing a petition for certiorari, Mann argued that the D.C. Circuit properly found that his defamation claims against Competitive Enterprise Institute scholar Rand Simberg and National Review columnist Mark Steyn were likely to succeed and dealt with verifiable questions of fact. Mann told the high court that the articles that appeared in 2012 directly accused...

