How Pa. High Court Ruling Makes Life Easier For Corp. Clients

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has recently set new parameters for what can be considered privileged under the so-called work product doctrine, which attorneys said will benefit hospitals and other corporate clients that are increasingly tapping outside consultants for help. In a unanimous June 18 ruling, the Keystone State's highest court weighed in on a discovery fight in a defamation suit lodged by cardiologist Dr. George R. BouSamra alleging Excela Westmoreland Hospital wrongly revoked his hospital privileges after falsely accusing him of performing hundreds of unnecessary stent procedures. While the justices ruled that emails an Excela attorney sent to a public relations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS