Borrowers Fight Bid To Stay 2nd Circ.'s Payday Loan Mandate

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Consumers leading litigation accusing a tribe-owned lender of charging exorbitant interest rates urged the Second Circuit on Friday not to hold off on enforcing its decision allowing the claims to proceed until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to review the case, saying the justices likely won't be interested. Borrowers Jessica Gingras and Angela C. Given contended there's no reason to stay the appeals court's mandate while a group of companies connected with Chippewa Cree-owned Plain Green LLC's payday lending business — including bankrupt financial technology firm Think Finance Inc. — seek high court review. Think Finance and others allegedly involved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS