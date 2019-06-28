Ex-J&J Doc Defends Co.'s Opioid Marketing In Okla. Trial

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A former medical director at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals on Friday defended the company's marketing of opioids as having a low risk of addiction during cross-examination by an attorney for Oklahoma, which is seeking to hold the drugmakers liable for the opioid crisis. During the final day of the fifth week of the bench trial in Norman, Oklahoma, Dr. Brian Moskovitz, the former head of Janssen's medical affairs "pain group" that managed the company's already-approved drugs, returned to the stand. Moskovitz, J&J's first witness, concluded his direct examination by telling Judge Thad Balkman about a study that looked at...

