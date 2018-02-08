J&J Investors Fight To Keep Asbestos Stock-Drop Suit Alive

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Johnson & Johnson investors urged a New Jersey federal judge to keep alive a suit accusing the company of artificially inflating its stock prices by hiding the presence of asbestos in its flagship baby powder product, arguing that the company failed to address their particular allegations. The shareholders contended Friday that they had properly pinpointed specific misleading statements made by the company that show J&J has known about and covered up the dangers of its talc products since the 1970s and that it has avoided detection by purposely choosing testing methods that could not find the cancer-causing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS