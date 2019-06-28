11 AGs Sue EPA Over Rejected Asbestos Regulations

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Eleven attorneys general said Monday that they have filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rejection of their call for stricter reporting requirements for the import and use of asbestos. California and Massachusetts are leading the coalition in accusing the EPA of violating the Toxic Substances Control Act by declining to add new regulations that would more broadly account for asbestos in facilities and products throughout the country. The current regulations exempt reporting of "naturally occurring substances" — which includes asbestos in its natural form — as well as of substances contained within larger things, according to the suit...

