Motel 6 Agrees To Pay $10M Over Sharing Guest Info With ICE

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Motel 6 has agreed to pay $10 million to settle allegations by former guests that the budget motel chain unlawfully sent their personal information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, leading some guests to be detained. Under a proposed settlement filed Saturday in Arizona federal court, Motel 6 Operating LP will pay up to $10 million to proposed classes of former guests whose information was shared with immigration authorities and individuals who were not guests but were detained or placed in deportation proceedings as a result of the motel chain's disclosure. The proposed deal also bars Motel 6 from sharing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS