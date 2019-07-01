Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Enviros Launch New Suit To Block Keystone XL Pipeline

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Monday launched a fresh bid to block construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, this time targeting the Army Corps of Engineers' issuance of a nationwide Clean Water Act permit for the controversial project.

The suit lodged in Montana federal court comes just weeks after the Ninth Circuit ended legal challenges to the U.S. State Department's issuance of a cross-border permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and dissolved an injunction blocking its construction after President Donald Trump yanked the permit and issued a new one.

Environmental groups claim the Corps shortchanged its environmental analysis in allowing the pipeline to cross...

Case Information

Montana

Nature of Suit

893(Environmental Matters)

July 1, 2019

