Health Club Sanction In Ownership Fight Came Too Late

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A health club owner shouldn't have been sanctioned for alleged misrepresentations in its contract dispute with a financier over an ownership stake it sold in hard times because the request for sanctions came too late, an Illinois appeals court ruled Friday. A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that because LHC Loan LLC waited five months after a dismissal order to file a sanctions motion, the trial court had by then lost jurisdiction over Lakeshore Center Holdings LLC's claims or any new filings related to them. A dissenting judge said that because a counterclaim was still pending in the trial court, the sanctions...

