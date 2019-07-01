City Leaders Blast FCC's Bid To Kill Local Broadband Sharing

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A partnership of hundreds of city leaders criticized the Federal Communications Commission's controversial push to blunt a San Francisco policy aimed at drumming up local broadband competition, as the organization said Monday the effort runs counter to the agency's mission. Next Century Cities, which represents mayors and community leaders in nearly 200 U.S. cities, including San Francisco, is defending San Francisco's 3-year-old policy that lets any internet service provider gain access to a building's cable wiring, even if it was already being used by another provider. The ordinance means tenants in apartments, condominiums and office buildings won't be stuck with a...

