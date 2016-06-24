3rd Circ. Scraps ‘Sweeping’ Order Banning Ex-CEO's Book

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday vacated an injunction that blocked a banking tycoon from distributing his business book, finding that although TD Bank owns the exclusive rights to some of his life story and business philosophy, the lower court's "sweeping conclusions" would justify an injunction in every copyright case. In a 47-page majority opinion, a 2-1 panel said the district court went too far when it issued an injunction prohibiting Vernon W. Hill II from marketing, selling or distributing his 2012 book titled "Fans! Not Customers: How to Create Growth Companies in a No Growth World.” The majority said the lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS