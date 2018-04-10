Crypto Fraudster Gets 7 Years For $1.5M Binary Options Plot

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge sentenced the operator of a binary options company to more than seven years in prison Monday for a $1.5 million scheme to defraud investors in the business and its cryptocurrency. U.S. District Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein handed Blake Harrison Kantor a prosecutor-recommended sentence of 86 months in prison and ordered him to forfeit $1.65 million and pay more than $800,000 in restitution to investors in Blue Bit Banc and its allegedly "worthless" digital currency ATM Coin. The sentencing comes just after prosecutors asked the court not to be swayed by Kantor's claims that his drug addiction...

