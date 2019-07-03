Ill. Legislation To Know In 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- In its recently wrapped legislative session, the Illinois General Assembly legalized recreational marijuana, blocked employers from forcing the arbitration of sexual harassment claims and began phasing out a much-maligned business tax. Democrats — who now control both chambers of the legislature and the governor’s office — hailed the session as one of the most productive in recent memory, following years of tension and an unprecedented budget impasse between legislative leaders and former Republican chief executive Bruce Rauner. Still, first-term Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker credited bipartisanship for the passage of some of the key items on his sweeping legislative agenda, including a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS