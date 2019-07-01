AIG Unit Must Cover TCPA Suits, Yahoo Tells Calif. Justices

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Yahoo on Friday urged California's highest court to hold that an AIG insurer must fund its defense of several Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuits accusing the web services provider of sending unsolicited text messages, arguing that TCPA claims plainly trigger the personal injury coverage in its policies. In an opening brief, Yahoo said the California Supreme Court should upend a federal court's 2017 ruling that AIG unit National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. has no duty to defend it in any of five underlying TCPA class action suits alleging that the company sent unsolicited texts to its email customers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS