9th Circ. Revives Fired Wells Fargo Worker's Disability Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A portfolio manager who claims Wells Fargo Bank NA illegally fired her over a medical disability will get another chance to prove her case after the Ninth Circuit said Friday that a lower court had been wrong to find she hadn't mounted sufficiently convincing evidence. A split three-judge appeals panel said former Wells Fargo employee Patricia Samson had laid out facts that could lead a reasonable jury to conclude that the bank had committed disability-based discrimination by firing her right after she returned from medical leave stemming from a uterine condition known as endometriosis. Much of the unpublished decision focused on...

