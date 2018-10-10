2nd Circ. Revives Insurers' Fight Over Truck Crash Coverage

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has thrown out a win for Country-Wide Insurance Co. in a dispute with United Financial Casualty Co. over coverage for a truck driver involved in a three-vehicle crash, saying a lower court improperly concluded that UFCC waited too long to disclaim liability coverage. A three-judge panel on Monday ordered a New York federal district court to take a second look at the case, saying UFCC had actually responded in a timely manner when it declared that it was not liable to provide coverage to the truck driver, Juan Pineda, in an underlying personal injury suit. The circuit panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS