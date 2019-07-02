FCC Urged To Stop Fiber 'Overbuild' Using Federal Funds

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A number of groups have weighed in on a petition from a group of Texas telecoms calling on the Federal Communications Commission to stop federal subsidies from going toward projects that “overbuild” fiber networks for schools and libraries that already have broadband connections. While agreeing with the earlier push by the Texas telecoms for new limits on the E-Rate program, the Oregon Telecommunications Association and the Washington Independent Telecommunications Association in comments filed Monday called for even tougher rules to prevent funding for redundant fiber networks, such as connecting a rural school that has internet service from a local provider....

