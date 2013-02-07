FWS Will Redo Dusky Gopher Frog Critical Habitat Review

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will take another crack at determining whether land owned by timber company Weyerhaeuser Co. should be classified as critical habitat for the endangered dusky gopher frog and end long-running litigation over its previous decision that eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court. According to a proposed consent decree filed in Louisiana federal court, the FWS will vacate its designation of a 1,500-acre parcel of Louisiana timberland as critical habitat for the dusky gopher frog and the issue will be remanded to the agency to decide whether to designate it again. Weyerhaeuser and the property's other owners...

