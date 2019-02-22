PTAB Ignored Proof That Caltech IP Was Obvious, Apple Says

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld a California Institute of Technology patent in a dispute over Wi-Fi technology despite knowing that “every aspect” of the challenged claims has been long known, Apple told the Federal Circuit in hope of a reversal. The PTAB had said there was no motivation to combine prior art but didn’t address the arguments Apple Inc. supplied, “much less explain its reasons for rejecting them,” the tech giant said Monday. Combining a few research papers made sense and rendered all but two of the patent’s claims obvious, Apple said in its opening brief. “The board’s ruling...

