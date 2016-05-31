Biggest Enviro Law Rulings So Far In 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court made the biggest splash in environmental law during the first half of 2019 when it limited courts' ability to defer to federal agencies' interpretations of their own regulations. In another ruling from the first half of this year, a California federal judge barred the Trump administration from constructing portions of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border after finding that local residents' use of the environment could be irreparably harmed by the project. Also this year, the D.C. Circuit shot down an effort by East Coast states to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to impose stricter ozone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS