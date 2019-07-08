How Trump's Trade Wars Are Affecting M&A Target Valuation

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The recognition of potential liability arising from international regulatory regimes has long been part of a normal due diligence assessment. For many years now, acquirers have included an analysis of exposure under antibribery laws like the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.S. Antibribery Act, as well as liability under export control and economic sanctions regimes, when assessing target valuation. But what is rarely included in this process is an in-depth analysis of the impact of changes to international trade policy on a target company’s business — and for good reason. Prior to January 2017, trade policy was stable and...

