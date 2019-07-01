Chancery Keeps Google Workplace Misconduct Case Alive

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday refused to toss a suit seeking damages on behalf of Google's parent company for alleged workplace harassment, online user privacy breakdowns and other failings by officers, ruling that Delaware has a “strong interest” in claims to be decided even though multiple suits filed in California make similar assertions. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's opinion rejected Alphabet Inc.’s argument that it would be inconvenient for a suit filed by investor entity Irving Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund to proceed in Delaware because consolidated action alleging similar claims is moving forward in California. “The issues here will...

