USC Says Would-Be ERISA Class Action Mere 'Hindsight'

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California has urged a federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing it of mishandling its workers' retirement savings, arguing the workers failed to show the school didn't act wisely or in their best interests. In its motion Monday, the university asked the California court for judgment on the pleadings in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit challenging the management of its retirement plan. The university also moved to strike the workers' bid for a jury trial in the case, saying that Ninth Circuit precedent was clear that they didn't have a right to such...

