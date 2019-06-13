NY Union Protest Can Keep Using 'Scabby,' Judge Rules

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday declined to shut down a union protest that has involved setting up a huge, inflatable rat named “Scabby” outside several Staten Island supermarkets, saying the demonstration hadn’t obviously crossed the line into illegal conduct. The National Labor Relations Board's Brooklyn Regional Director, Kathy Drew King, had sought a preliminary injunction to block Construction & General Building Laborers’ Local 79 from continuing protests, which have targeted stores belonging to supermarket owner Kevin Mannix. But U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis said the use of a giant, fake rat and other household pests didn’t seem to amount...

