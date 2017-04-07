Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Andy Warhol's 'Prince' Series Was Fair Use Of Photo: Judge

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A well-known Andy Warhol series in which the artist modified a photograph of legendary pop icon Prince doesn’t infringe the copyright of the photographer who took the photo, a New York federal judge ruled Monday, finding that Warhol’s works are “transformative” of the original photo and “add something new to the world of art.”

Warhol’s 16-piece “Prince Series” passes the fair use test because the public would be deprived of Warhol’s contribution if it couldn’t be distributed, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl found in a 35-page order putting to rest, for now, photographer Lynn Goldsmith’s two-year battle against the Andy...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Copyright

Judge

Date Filed

April 7, 2017

