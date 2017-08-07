Diamond Resorts Closes Case Against Timeshare Exit Cos.

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge signed off on a permanent injunction Monday against a group of companies that claimed to help Diamond Resorts International Inc. timeshare owners break their contracts, ordering them to shut down all operations and effectively putting an end to Diamond's sprawling suit. U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger in her stipulated final permanent injunction order prohibited the remaining defendants in the sprawling case against law firm Castle Law Group PC from communicating with any Diamond timeshare owners and marketing services that would induce them to stop making payments on their existing contracts, loans and maintenance fees. If the...

