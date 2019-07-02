US Targets $4B Of EU Goods With New Duties In Aircraft Fight

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration late Monday proposed setting duties on an additional $4 billion worth of imports from the European Union as retaliation for the government’s illegal subsidies to Airbus, adding to the nearly $21 billion in potential tariff targets it has already put on the table. World Trade Organization panels have ruled that the EU provided illegal subsidies to Airbus SE despite earlier rulings that directed it to remove or amend those subsidy programs. In response, the U.S. has begun the WTO-sanctioned process of choosing EU products to hit with tariffs in retaliation. The U.S. has estimated that the damage from...

