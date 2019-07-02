Texas Ruling Widens Door For Policyholders' Delay Claims

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Texas courts can expect to see an influx of lawsuits by policyholders alleging their property insurance companies unduly delayed claims payments after the Lone Star State’s highest court ruled that an insurer’s payment of an appraisal award doesn’t foreclose the recovery of delay damages under a state statute. In a pair of decisions issued in the cases of Barbara Technologies Corp. v. State Farm Lloyds and Ortiz v. State Farm Lloyds, a split Texas Supreme Court held on Friday that an insurer that engages in the appraisal process to determine the value of its policyholder’s loss and then pays the resulting...

