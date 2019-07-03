3 Plans The FCC Could Use To Repurpose The C-Band

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is still trying to figure out how it will reshape a satellite spectrum band to support 5G mobile service, but telecom industry leaders have a lot of ideas on how the goal could be accomplished. The 3.7-4.2 GHz band, also known as the C-band, is increasingly being eyed as a valuable addition to 5G spectrum portfolios, and the FCC says the band has been underused, setting the stage for a profitable overhaul that could potentially generate billions of dollars in revenue. Right now, the band is owned equally by four satellite companies that lease capacity to TV...

