Barilla Dodges Nationwide Class Claims Over Sauce Labels

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Nationwide class claims in a suit over "no preservatives" labels on Barilla America Inc. pasta sauces cannot proceed, after an Illinois federal judge said on Tuesday it would be unmanageable because of differences among the various states' fraud and consumer protection laws. Granting part of Barilla's dismissal bid, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo also tossed named plaintiff Lukas Kubilius' claims under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act, saying it couldn't govern his New York purchase of the company's pasta sauce. She preserved his claims under New York fraud laws and his claims of common law fraud on...

