GAO Recommends New Data Rules For Contract Changes

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Tuesday advised the General Services Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin collecting data on contract changes in order to streamline the process and reduce costs associated with construction delays. The GAO published its report after it was asked to review factors that affect the time it takes to finalize contract changes and assess the extent that certain agencies monitor those time frames. The report comes after government contractors voiced concerns over the delays in finalizing changes, and in turn making payments, and the ripple effect it has on small businesses....

