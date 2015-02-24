Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Analysis

Biggest Gov't Contracts Decisions Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Ranging from a pair of U.S. Supreme Court cases touching on important False Claims Act and Freedom of Information Act issues to a first-of-its-kind FCA ruling involving cybersecurity claims, courts have issued a number of important decisions for federal contractors in the first half of 2019.

Here are some of the most prominent cases — and the key underlying issues — that have made an impact on government contracting law so far this year.

10-Year Statute of Limitations for Qui Tam Suits

In May, the Supreme Court weighed in on an issue that had split circuit courts: Does the government have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Utah

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: False Claims Act

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

February 24, 2015

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 1st Circuit

Nature of Suit

3375 Other Statutes

Date Filed

January 27, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Southern

Nature of Suit

Qui Tam (31 U.S.C. § 3729(a))

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 20, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: False Claims Act

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 29, 2015

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 11, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2895 Freedom of Information

Date Filed

October 15, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies