DC Circ. Revives Centerplate Customer's Receipt Privacy Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has found that a receipt printed by concessionaire Centerplate containing all 16 digits of a customer's credit card number is an "egregious" enough violation of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act to confer standing, further deepening a circuit split over the Supreme Court's Spokeo standard. In Tuesday's published decision, a three-judge panel reversed a lower court's ruling last year that found consumer Doris Jeffries didn't have Article III standing to sue Centerplate Inc. under FACTA because she'd noticed right away that her receipt had too much financial information printed on it and held onto it rather than throwing...

