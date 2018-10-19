Tower Research Wants CME Spoofing Claims Arbitrated

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Tower Research Capital LLC has urged an Illinois federal judge to toss a suit accusing it and three of its ex-traders of manipulating futures contract prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, saying the spoofing claims must be arbitrated because one of the plaintiffs was a CME member during the class period. Tower, a financial services firm, told the court on Monday that both it and named plaintiff Gregory Boutchard are members of the CME and any claims related to transactions on the exchange are subject to arbitration. The other named plaintiff, Synova Asset Management LLC, brought "skeletal allegations" and failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS