Supreme Court IP Recap: Copyrights & Trademarks

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court didn’t issue any landmark trademark or copyright rulings this term, but bigger decisions could be coming in the year ahead. With a decision that dealt primarily with bankruptcy law, an unsurprising First Amendment ruling and two minor copyright decisions on statutory interpretation, nobody is characterizing the high court’s October 2018 term as an intellectual property blockbuster. But as several interesting cases are already on the court’s docket — and one giant case potentially looming — the next term could see the court issue rulings that have a far larger impact. Trademarks In May, the high court issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS