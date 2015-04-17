Consumers Demand Docs In Big Fish Casino Gambling Suits

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Consumers have urged a Washington federal court to order Big Fish Games and former owner Churchill Downs to quickly provide pretrial evidence in two proposed class actions saying their online gaming platform constitutes illegal gambling, arguing the companies can’t force the claims into mandatory arbitration. On Monday, plaintiffs Cheryl Kater and Suzie Kelly accused Churchill Downs Inc. of dragging its feet in the consumers’ four-years-and-counting suit against the Kentucky Derby operator over its social entertainment platform, Big Fish Casino, now operated by Big Fish Games Inc. The consumers said Churchill Downs has refused to engage in the discovery process, saying it...

