AT&T, Sprint Want FCC Spectrum Slicing Rules To Be Flexible

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- AT&T, Sprint and other wireless industry stakeholders weighed in this week on the Federal Communications Commission's efforts to rework the rules for splitting up spectrum licenses, with many big players pushing the agency to ensure that broken up licenses can be reassembled. "There are no unsurmountable impediments to the commission providing licensees with this flexibility," AT&T said in its comment posted Monday, noting that Google agreed in its own input last month. "No commission rules prohibit the practice of recombining of partitioned and/or disaggregated licenses." And Sprint echoed the sentiment in its comment posted Tuesday, recommending the agency "establish a specific,...

