Split 9th Circ. Won't Block Calif. City's Cellphone Warning Law

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit on Tuesday again declined to stop enforcement of an ordinance in Berkeley, California, that requires cellphone retailers to warn consumers about radiation risks, finding the city's interest in furthering public health and safety was significant enough to justify the ordinance. Wireless industry trade group CTIA – The Wireless Association has been fighting the ordinance since it went into effect in May 2015, arguing the disclosure provision violated the First Amendment and was preempted by federal law. The matter was before the Ninth Circuit for the second time following CTIA's successful appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS