Calif. Business Owner Claims NBA Stole His $50M App Idea

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A California man is suing the National Basketball Association in New York federal court for $50 million, claiming the league stole his idea for an online app that would give fans prizes if they correctly predicted how their favorite stars would perform. Paul V. Norris Sr., the owner of Children of Light Music Entertainment Inc., said in his June 24 complaint that he approached the league with his idea for the app in November 2017 on the suggestion of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. While NBA officials expressed interest in the app, which Norris named "Predict a Pick 3," Norris was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS