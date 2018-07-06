Insurer Must Cover Drunken Driver's Accident, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday sided with an injured driver and chided an insurance company for its policy interpretation that a drunken driving accident is not an “accident” because it stems from the intentional choice to drink and drive. The panel rejected Cincinnati Insurance Company's bid to get out of paying $207,550 in exemplary damages to injured driver Richard Brett Frederking and reversed U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez's ruling that the driver's intentional decision to drive drunk meant the collision was not an “accident” under Texas law. Judge Rodriguez is seemingly the only court to have “endorsed the policy interpretation advanced”...

