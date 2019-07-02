FTD Gets Nod For 3 Stalking Horse Bidders In Ch. 11 Auction

Law360, Wilmington (July 2, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Flower delivery pioneer FTD Companies Inc. secured bankruptcy court approval Tuesday in Delaware for three bidder-to-beat “stalking horse” buyers with combined offers totaling $118.1 million, positioning the company to move ahead with an all-asset sale process later this month. In a hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein authorized combined expense and deal-cancellation fees totaling about 4% for each of the potential buyers. A bid deadline was set for July 15, to be followed by auctions July 22 if any of the three generate competition and a July 31 sale approval hearing. Under the current proposal, Gateway Mercury Holdings LLC, an...

