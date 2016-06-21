Inventor Says Cisco's Bid For $5.3M Is Based On 'Hindsight'

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Straight Path IP Group has told a California federal court that Cisco has no basis to ask for $5.3 million in court costs and attorney fees in a patent infringement suit, saying it brought its claims in good faith. Despite claims by Cisco Systems Inc. that the suit was a “poster child” for cases in which attorney fees should be awarded, Straight Path IP Group Inc. responded to the bid for fees Monday by saying it genuinely believed when it filed the suit that its patent related to Voice over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, technology did cover a Cisco communication system....

