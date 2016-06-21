Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Inventor Says Cisco's Bid For $5.3M Is Based On 'Hindsight'

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Straight Path IP Group has told a California federal court that Cisco has no basis to ask for $5.3 million in court costs and attorney fees in a patent infringement suit, saying it brought its claims in good faith.

Despite claims by Cisco Systems Inc. that the suit was a “poster child” for cases in which attorney fees should be awarded, Straight Path IP Group Inc. responded to the bid for fees Monday by saying it genuinely believed when it filed the suit that its patent related to Voice over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, technology did cover a Cisco communication system....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 21, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®