Defunct AAF Chair Wants Out Of Players' Contract Breach Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football has urged a California federal court to dismiss claims that he tanked the league mid-season despite committing to funding it through the year, saying as a Texas resident he can’t be taken to court in California.

In a memorandum filed Monday, Thomas Dundon, the league’s primary financial backer and chairman, said he has next to no connections to California, and the few times he’s set foot in the state have nothing to do with the actions giving rise to the lawsuit.

"Dundon is a Texas resident. He does not maintain any residence...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Date Filed

June 24, 2019

