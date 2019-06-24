Defunct AAF Chair Wants Out Of Players' Contract Breach Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football has urged a California federal court to dismiss claims that he tanked the league mid-season despite committing to funding it through the year, saying as a Texas resident he can’t be taken to court in California. In a memorandum filed Monday, Thomas Dundon, the league’s primary financial backer and chairman, said he has next to no connections to California, and the few times he’s set foot in the state have nothing to do with the actions giving rise to the lawsuit. “Dundon is a Texas resident. He does not maintain any residence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS