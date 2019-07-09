Perkins Coie Taps Construction Partner For Chicago Office

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 11:27 AM EDT) -- Perkins Coie has added a construction attorney who helped establish one of Chicago's most iconic buildings to its roster of partners in its Chicago office, the firm has announced. Kevin Kolton joined the firm's construction practice July 1 after spending 28 years at Schiff Hardin LLP. Kolton, whose practice includes real estate litigation, told Law360 he decided to join Perkins' team in the Windy City because its larger platform will give him a wider reach in servicing clients, particularly on the coasts and in the renewable energy field. Kolton said he had also gotten acquainted with several Perkins attorneys who typically handled the...

