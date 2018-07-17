NJ Transit's Immunity In Injury Suits Now Void, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A new state law barring New Jersey Transit from asserting sovereign immunity in certain disputes unravels recent Third Circuit decisions allowing the public transit operator to escape railroad workers' injury claims by declaring it an "arm of the state," according to plaintiffs' attorneys. Attorneys for injured railroad workers suing NJ Transit said in a letter to the Third Circuit on Monday that the newly enacted New Jersey Transit Corporation Employee Protection Act "partially abrogates" the appeals court's controversial 2018 holding that NJ Transit was an "arm of the state." The new law should also be applied retroactively to injury cases that...

