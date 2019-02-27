Gannett 401(k) Savers Ask 4th Circ. For 2nd Try At ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Participants in a Gannett 401(k) plan have urged the Fourth Circuit to revive their proposed class action alleging the company unwisely kept stock from ex-parent Tegna Inc. in its investment lineup, arguing that the lower court misapplied U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it tossed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. The participants told the Fourth Circuit in a brief Tuesday that they had adequately alleged that Gannett Co. Inc. breached its duty of prudence to the plan by allowing them to continue to invest in an undiversified Tegna stock fund. The Virginia district court's dismissal of the claim was based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS