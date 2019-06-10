4th Circ. Lifts Ban On Abortion 'Gag Rule'

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit ruled 2-1 on Tuesday to lift a lower court's block of a Trump administration rule that bans federally funded health care providers from giving abortion referrals, becoming the latest appeals court to reverse an injunction against the "gag rule." In a three-sentence order, Trump-appointed U.S. Circuit Judges Julius Richardson and Allison Rushing granted the government's motion to stay a preliminary injunction against the rule issued by U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett in May. Judge Bennett's injunction had blocked the rule from taking effect in Maryland. Obama-appointed U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanie Thacker dissented, writing that the government didn't show...

